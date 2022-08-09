Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry has received a $3,000 contribution from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed people in their time of need.
Food for Body & Soul will use the gift to provide food bags to feed the hungry in the community and surrounding areas of Raleigh County.
"With the rise of Covid again, increasing food and gas prices, this grant will help us continue to make a difference in communities within Raleigh County. We are very thankful for your gift of $3,000,” said Millie Cox, director for Food for Body & Soul Food Pantry
The grant will be used to purchase food for individuals in the community who at this time are finding it hard to provide meals for their families. Food for Body and Soul Food Pantry’s Mission is to assist in alleviating hunger in Raleigh County and surrounding communities by providing food and spiritual encouragement to uplift those in need.
Additionally, emergency food bags are available to those in crisis or immediate need. The food pantry currently serves over 130 individuals and families monthly, which includes approximately 50 to 55 monthly food bags being provided and delivered to a residential apartment building that houses senior citizens and disabled individuals in need of assistance.
Since the opening of the food pantry in October 2005, Food for Body & Soul food pantry has assisted over 8,000 individuals and families in Raleigh County.
Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.
