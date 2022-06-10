The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is appropriating $468,829 to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, according to a press release by the office of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan to provide emergency food assistance and bolster local food distribution infrastructure in rural and underserved communities across the country. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will distribute the majority of the funding to the Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington and the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway.