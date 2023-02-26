Falcon Mine Service, a provider of cutting tools, drills, and bit products, started serving the West Virginia coal mining industry in 2001.
The late Darrell Green started the business upon his retirement from Fansteel VR/Wesson (once a supplier of miner bits) and became its distributor the very next day. His first location was in the Crab Orchard Plaza, and before long he purchased land on Midway Road in Midway and built a warehouse.
When Fansteel went out of business a couple of years later, Green worked to find other manufacturers to source his products. He was a one-man show and built a strong multi-million-dollar business, despite battling cancer twice.
Along the way, he met Clint Henderson and realized they had common interests. Their partnership led to business expansion, and they began selling wear parts instead of just bits.
Before long, his daughter Amanda began helping with paperwork. Little did they know then how critically important that would become.
But for Covid
Like the rest of the world, Covid reared its ugly head and impacted business and life. It was no different for the Green family.
According to Amanda Green, it started with the passing of her grandmother.
“In 2021, my grandma passed away and at the funeral everyone got Covid. Mom (Ceretha Green) had Covid and she almost died. and Dad (Darrell Green) was at CAMC for 19 days,” said Amanda.
Darrell Green passed away on June 30, 2021.
It was then that Amanda, who at the time worked for the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety program, found herself, along with her mother, at a crossroads.
“We had to make a decision about what we were going to do,” she tells. “There was no question in our mind that we wanted to continue the business.”
Pressing on
What the mother and daughter combo knew for certain was they wanted to continue the legacy started by their husband and father.
They rallied together, along with Clint, and made big, next-step decisions.
It started with three key relationships: Workforce West Virginia directed them to WV Hive, which in turn connected them with Robert C. Byrd Institute. Among the three, Falcon now had the support it needed.
The business purchased a CNC lathe machine so workers could begin manufacturing parts. This enabled them to hire a machinist, Max (Will) Brooks.
Their goal? Vertical integration.
“Prayerfully, our goals are to continue with the mining industry, to vertically integrate the business to be our own manufacturer, and to hire another machinist so we can continue to expand,” said Amanda.
While coal mining is still the company’s biggest customer, they also serve other resellers like them.
“We’ve been in that position of needing other parts. We are trying to position ourselves to be less of a reseller and more of a supplier/manufacturer,” said Amanda.
Because of the new direction, today, Falcon Mine Service only does about five percent of its supply requisition with the original manufacturer.
A year ago, that manufacturer provided 95 percent of Falcons products.
By reconsidering their business, finding more economical sources for supplies, and producing items for themselves, the small but mighty team on a hilltop in Midway did over $3 million in sales last year.
New life
Despite the sorrow that comes from the loss of the family patriarch, there is new life springing forth.
“We want to have different pathways, so we don’t have to put all of our eggs in the coal mining basket,” she continued. “We want to expand out.”
They dream of doing business with everything from space technology with the government to the automotive industry and everything in between.
The small business desires to have a heat-treat facility and continue to innovate its own products. They dream of working with technical schools and high schools and providing on-site learning.
“We’d like to reach out in our community and pull people into what we are doing.”
But for God
“A year before dad passed, we had seen how business was picking up,” she remembers. “He told me he needed help with his paperwork. Almost a year to the day he died was when I started helping him in the morning and the evenings.
“I can see how God provided and how he made a way. I knew how to do all the paperwork. I knew where all his files were. I knew all his systems.”
If she hadn’t taken that time?
“I don’t know that we could have done it,” mother and daughter said in unison.
Amanda continued, “He constantly told me, ‘If anything should ever happen to me, you can find this right here.’”
It might have been easier to stop amid such tremendous loss. Instead, they charged forward.
“At a certain point, you feel the claws of depression, and absolutely not knowing what to do or where to turn. You can feel that trying to pull you down.
“But then you turn around and look and you have this purpose that you know God prepared for you and taken you to that which He led Dad to begin.”
The mother/daughter power duo are quick to include Henderson.
“We couldn’t have done any of it without Clint,” tells Amanda. “It was a time of uncertainty for him too. He started with Dad. He stuck with us, and we stuck with him. It was a year of learning how to work together in different ways, too. It was a lot of change and transition for all of us.”
The award
It is easy to see why Falcon Mine Service won WV Hive 2022 Small Business of the Year.
“We were shocked, delighted, and thrilled. We were honored to be thought of, and then to win it was a sense of validation. and with everything we did and this, we kept thinking of Dad. It was incredibly rewarding.”
One has to wonder what Darrell Green himself would think of all his wife and daughter have accomplished.
Ceretha puts it best: “He would be proud,” and then she laughs, adding, “He would be astonished.”
