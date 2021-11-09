Pressley Ridge, a non-profit organization has been serving foster children and families in a 12-county region of southern West Virginia since 1832.
This includes Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Pocahontas, Summers, Braxton, Clay, Greenbrier and Monroe. These children have experienced severe trauma, both physically and emotionally and range in age from newborns to 21.
Recently Flo Johnson, a primary contact for these children asked if the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary could help.
Without hesitation the Ladies put together $1,100 for two laptops to be used by two autistic children who have no other way to communicate. Additionally, 90 stuffed animals, two animated tigers and 90 assorted toys were donated to these foster children.
Many of these toys were donated to the FOCLA by the Fraternal Order of Police.
All year long the FOP members in all states collect toys. Toys for this area go to Pennsylvania and are then sent to West Virginia to be dispersed. This year the Fraternal Order of Police gave their entire West Virginia allotment to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary.
The ladies spread these toys, as well as other toys purchased and collected throughout the year, to organizations in need such as Pressley Ridge.
Other disbursements go to the ladies Giving Hearts program for children and families in need. This list is provided by area grade and middle schools. Additional toys, food and gifts are given to families of deployed military members. If you know of a family in need, please contact the Friends of Coal Ladies at friendsofcoalladies.com or call 304-673-2995.