If you live south of U.S. 50 in West Virginia, you are most likely under a flood watch through Thursday night into Friday.
On Wednesday, Rainelle was subjected to severe flooding for the second day. Two landslides and a washed-out road were reported there as well as flooding in all rivers and creeks in the area.
U.S. 60 remained closed on Wednesday between Sam Black Church and Interstate 77 and has been since the morning of Wednesday, July 27.
According to a Greenbrier Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page, Meadow River on Hines has continued to rise, up to 10.5 feet as of Wednesday afternoon, while Sewell Creek had reached 14 feet as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
“It's the whole area really,” said Paula Brown, deputy director of Greenbrier Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Rupert is just as bad as Rainelle, and their roads started closing first. Everything between Sam Black and Rainelle is experiencing flooding.”
With the river and creek levels running high, emergency management does not expect the flooding to recede any time soon and has called an emergency warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the rain was forecast to stop for the day.
Nick Webb, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, told MetroNews that the big problem is there’s no way to know where the next rain will hit.
“We’ll have rounds of showers and storms mainly affecting the central and southern half of the state,” Webb told MetroNews. "It’s kind of hard to time exactly and precisely which area is going to receive heavy rainfall at any given time. Anybody in the watch area needs to be prepared at any time for the threat of flash flooding."
Raleigh firefighters and police are both on standby for emergencies and cleanup. The Division of Highways was on the scene in Rainelle, working to fix two landslides near Greenbrier Hills Golf Club, and a road at the James River and Kanawha Turnpike which has completely washed away.
One business in Rainelle, Alfredo’s Pizza, has suffered up to 10 inches of flooding, according to the restaurant’s owner, Said Elazaly. After the last big flood in 2016, Elazaly had to replace all of the floors in his building, and expects to have to do the same now. He also stated that due to the flood damages, there would be a strong possibility that he would have to close his business.
“It’s really something we’re used to dealing with,” stated Paula Brown. “Sadly, that doesn’t really make it any easier. We’ll be able to handle the cleanup, though.”
