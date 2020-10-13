LEWISBURG — Several rehab projects connected to the deadly flood of 2016 took a step forward at Tuesday’s meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission.
Commissioners opened four bids for land clearance of flood-damaged properties in Rainelle, Charmco and White Sulphur Springs. Amounts of the bids ranged from $19,010 to $58,400.
Commission President Lowell Rose noted that no decision on which company would be awarded the contract would be made until Emergency Management’s Paula Brown has completed a review of the bids.
Commissioners voted unanimously to sign a letter to the state requesting other flood-related property buyouts in White Sulphur Springs and Rainelle be transferred to the municipalities. The properties in question are all FEMA buyouts, according to commission assistant Kelly Banton.
Rose said White Sulphur Mayor Bruce Bowling had initially requested the transfer, and Rainelle officials concurred.
Yet another batch of flood-damaged properties that had previously been denied for HMGP mitigation reconstruction appears to now qualify for the program under new federal flood maps created as a result of the 2016 flood, Banton said.
That flood affected areas of Greenbrier County and other parts of the state that hadn’t previously been subject to flooding, which led to more study and this latest redrawing of the maps that establish boundaries for flood plains and floodways.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to sign a resolution as a follow-up to the county’s submission of an application in September for mitigation for the previously denied parcels.
They also signed off on payment of $73,600 for engineering and design costs for the Caldwell sewer and storm water project. That money will come from TIF (tax increment financing) funds.
Rose said many Caldwell residents have water in their homes due to poor drainage in the unincorporated community. Repeated flooding has played havoc with existing infrastructure there, he said.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com