Flood recovery bill postponed

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates ended special session Tuesday without voting on bill meant to encourage quicker reconstruction after disasters, such as the 2016 flood.
In a news release Wednesday, Del. Dean Jeffries, co-chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, said lawmakers decided to adjourn because the bill, House Bill 209, wouldn’t have had much impact on the people affected by that flood.
Following the regular legislative session that ended in March, Gov. Jim Justice called for lawmakers to meet in special session to focus on education reform. He then added other bills he wanted lawmakers to consider to their agenda, including House Bill 209.
The bill would have allowed companies to engage in “open-ended” contracts during declared states of disaster or emergency, meaning they would bid on areas instead of on a specific number of houses or other reconstruction projects. That could also mean the state would award bids without knowing how much they’d eventually be billed, or how long the project would take.
In the news release, Jeffries said the bill would be considered during the 2020 legislative session. He said the flooding committee had learned Tuesday that the houses remaining to be rebuilt, following the June 2016 flood, are scheduled to be in contract by the end of August, so the bill would not have “significantly expedited construction.”
“While we do believe this bill identifies an important issue that needs corrected, we would prefer to have more time to study it and perfect the proper solution,” he said, in a statement. “Given some of the past concerns with aspects of the 2016 flood response, it’s incumbent upon us as legislators to act diligently in a way that helps restore public trust in this process.”
While the regular session lasts 60 days, lawmakers only had two days to consider the bill. They met in special session Monday and Tuesday, coinciding with their regularly-scheduled interim meetings.
Lawmakers were working on major changes to the bill before the House of Delegates decided to adjourn.
Sens. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Glenn Jeffries, D-Kanawha, said they would have voted for it.
Baldwin said that Adjutant General James Hoyer, who has been leading flood recovery efforts since June of 2018, had told lawmakers there were 43 homes not currently already under contract.
"I hear from them every single day," Baldwin said. "There's a real sense of urgency with them, but I don't know if this particular change was really going to help them a lot,” adding that the main problem is a lack of contractors to do the work.
“What they were proposing that we do yesterday, if they would have proposed that a year ago, or six months ago, or even three months ago, I think it might have made a difference," he said. "But because most all of the projects are already under contract, it’s a little late.”
He said lawmakers had amended the bill so that contractors awarded the open-ended contracts couldn’t receive more than $5 million per contract, before the House of Delegates decided not to take it up.
Sen. Glenn Jeffries, a contractor, said he had been involved in making improvements to it, including making sure it only applied to residential structures and putting a cap on the number of the residential structures that could be included in a contract.
“They had asked me my opinion on it,” he said, adding that he had concerns with the original bill, but would have voted for the final version.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones