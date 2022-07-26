The fourth annual Fling at the Springs music festival will kick off this Friday at 4 p.m. with bluegrass, a yard sale, tours of historic buildings and a 50/50 game drawing.
Held at Sweet Springs Resort Park in Summers County, the festival runs Friday through Sunday.
The Friday schedule of events is:
• 4 p.m. – Bluegrass music
• 4 p.m. – Indoor yard sale – located inside the hotel
• 4 p.m. – Vendors are all open and 50/50 tickets go on sale
• 5 p.m. – Historic tour of the hotel at $15 per person with those under 12 allowed free admittance; sign in at the Sweet Springs Tent next to office to pay for and get your ticket
• 10 p.m. – Winner of 50/50 announced
On Saturday:
• 10 a.m. to noon – Self-guided photo tour of the hotel and grounds, $15
• Noon – Indoor yard sale opens
• Noon – Music starts
• Noon – Vendors open and tickets for the 50/50 drawing go on sale
• 2 p.m. – Historic tour of the hotel at $15 per person with those under 12 allowed free admittance; sign in at the Sweet Springs Tent next to office to pay for and get your ticket
• 10 p.m. – Winner of 50/50 announced
On Sunday:
11 a.m. – Gospel music concert
