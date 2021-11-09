Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Kiss

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Monday, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities statewide to be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Speaker of the House Bob Kiss.
Speaker Kiss represented Beckley and Raleigh County as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for 18 years.
He serving as House Finance Chairman from 1993 to 1996 and as the Speaker of the House of Delegates from 1997 to 2006.
Kiss also served as Cabinet Secretary of the W.Va. of Revenue as part of Governor Earl Ray Tomblin’s administration from 2013 to 2016.