Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff on Saturday, from dawn to dusk, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Flags to fly at half-staff
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Latasha Carol, 29, of Matheny, died May 7, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Service 5 pm Saturday, May 15, the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Cremation will follow. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Diana K. Bailey, 65, of Oceana, died May 4, at home. Service 1 pm Friday, May 14, in the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Monday Puzzles
WEEKLY POLL
President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.4 trillion infrastructure bill that would, among the plan’s many components, address roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicles, drinkable water, new schools and investments in manufacturing. Do you support this bill?
You voted: