Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, on Tuesday in honor of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson on the day of the services celebrating her life.
Gov. Justice also announced that the dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building and the front of the Governor’s Mansion will be lit in blue Tuesday, from dusk until 9 p.m., as a tribute to Officer Johnson’s sacrifice and the service of all law enforcement officers across West Virginia.
Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty last Tuesday while responding to a parking complaint. She passed away two days later.
During a briefing last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that he will expedite the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit, which provides a $100,000 payment to the beneficiary of law-enforcement personnel killed in the performance of their emergency response duties.