Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with the presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Jan. 13, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former United States Senator Harry Reid.
Flags at half-staff to honor Sen. Reid
- The Register-Herald
