Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Thursday, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11, in honor of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole.
Flags at half staff to honor Sen. Bob Dole
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
It seems but in a dream, my beloved mother, Linda Lee Leffel took the hand of our God to heaven on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was loved by all, but will be missed by me the most, her daughter, "Angie." Born April 02, 1946 in Raleigh County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Conley S…
Alfred Wayne Cox age 72 of Naoma, WV passed away Wednesday December 8, 2021. Per his personal wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Nina Gretchen Redden Griffith, 90, of Shady Spring, WV, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring.
Ret. MSGT Clarence 'Smokey' Stover, USAF, 86, of Moulton, a native Colcord, WV, died Dec. 7. Service 2 pm Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, Trinity, AL. Burial Midway Memorial Gardens.