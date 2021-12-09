Flags at half staff to honor Sen. Bob Dole

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

 Mandel Ngan

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Thursday, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11, in honor of the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole.

