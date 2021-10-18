Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin L. Powell.
Flags at half-staff to honor life and legacy of Gen. Colin L. Powell
Vannie Stewart age 72 of Coal City, WV passed away Sunday October 17, 2021. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.