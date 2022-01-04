Flags at half staff to honor Cline

All United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Wyoming County will be displayed at half-staff on Thursday, January 6, in honor of Sue Cline, a former state senator from Wyoming County.
A native of Welch, Cline was elected to the West Virginia State Senate in 2016 after first being appointed to the seat earlier that same year. She went on to be elected to serve a full, four-year term before she was beat in the Republican primary for the seat in 2020.
Cline also served as Vice President of the Pineville Area Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Wyoming County Convention and Visitors Bureau.