Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Nicholas County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Wednesday, June 8, the day of services celebrating the distinguished life of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker.
Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday evening during an incident in the Birch River area.
“This is a tragedy beyond comprehension,” Gov. Justice said during a media briefing on Monday. “I ask everyone to please keep this incredible man and his family in your prayers.”