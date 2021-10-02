Charleston — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation — in accordance with the presidential proclamation — ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 3, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide observance takes place each year during Fire Prevention Week.
The governor’s proclamation also calls on West Virginians to “participate in appropriate ceremonies to honor our fire and emergency services personnel and their invaluable service to our communities in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Justice has also issued a proclamation officially recognizing Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week in West Virginia.