Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 – in honor of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families.
Flags at half-staff for law enforcement
