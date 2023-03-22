charleston, w.va. – In commemoration of the distinguished life and service of West Virginia Delegate William P. "Bill" Stafford, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia state flags on all state-owned facilities throughout Charleston and Mercer County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Thursday, March 23, the day of services celebrating his life.
