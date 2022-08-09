A Florida woman has died in a wreck early Tuesday near Fairdale, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
Susan Flint of North Miami Beach, Fla., was driving a 2006 Honda Accord traveling west in the 1200 block of W.Va. 99 - Bolt Road in Fairdale around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 9. A loaded coal transport truck was traveling east on the same roadway.
Preliminary findings show the vehicle Flint was driving crossed the centerline and entered into the path of travel of the coal transport truck. The vehicles collided, causing major damage to both vehicles. Flint's vehicle came to rest just off the roadway in a driveway near the point of impact. The coal transport vehicle ran off the right edge of the roadway, narrowly missing a power utility pole and a fire hydrant. The vehicle continued into a wooded area, striking several trees and coming to rest fully in a wooded area off the roadway.
Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles after the collision. Flint was pronounced dead on scene. The coal truck driver was extricated from his vehicle with minor injuries. He was taken to Raleigh General Hospital for evaluation and treatment by Jan-Care EMS.
Lt. R.R. White is investigating the crash, assisted by Lt. Jason L. Redden.
Trap Hill and Lester volunteer fire departments and Jan-Care Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
