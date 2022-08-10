A Florida man has been accused of abducting a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl, according to a press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.
Thomas Edward Grossman III of Tampa, Fla., has been accused of abducting the girl in Pennsylvania. He was traveling back to Florida when officers from Summersville Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police found the juvenile in his vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Grossman was arrested and charged with abduction of person.
Sgt. B.J. Holdren of the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is conducting this ongoing investigation.
