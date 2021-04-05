Fixing W.Va. 16 flooding: Welch to discuss project to secure road between hospital, downtown

WELCH — McDowell County and City of Welch officials are tackling a historic problem that can block access to emergency medical care.
A public meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss a $6 million to $10 million project to remedy a “dangerous and problematic” road infrastructure issue that causes flooding, blocks the main artery and prevents residents from quick access to Welch Community Hospital.
The project would build a bridge over the low-lying area that connects the Rt. 16, near downtown, to the hospital and the federal prison.
“West Virginia residents losing their life just half a mile away from the hospital and the dialysis center because of a flooded road in Welch is unacceptable,” said County Commissioner Cody Estep. “Doctors and nurses being driven down a railroad track on an ATV to do their jobs is not practical or safe, and we need to do better for McDowell County.”
Estep said Welch is “cut off and divided by floodwaters several times a year.”
“Even a security breach at the prison could be very problematic for first responders,” he said. “Building a bridge over the railroad crossing will ensure traffic flow even during times of flooding. The city has the opportunity to obtain federal support to carry out this desperately needed infrastructure project and I hope our citizens will voice their support for this effort.”
Welch Mayor Harold McBride said a permanent solution to the problem must be found because of hospital access and the danger to traffic.
“We’ve lost school buses, truck trailers, RVs,” he said of the frequent traffic delays caused by large vehicles not using the proper lane. “It’s an ongoing issue that has an easy solution if we can get Congressional funding support to make it a reality. Additionally, we are now prohibited from crossing the railroad tracks legally, so we need to look at other options to safeguard our residents.”
State Sen. Rollan Roberts (R-9th District) also supports the plan.
“Welch has long served the southern part of the state with dignity, but for many years Welch has been plagued with a couple of main highway arteries in and out of the city that desperately need corrected because of flooding issues,” he said last year, urging support for the project.
“If it fits the federal criteria, to solve this city’s two major problems, congressionally appropriated funding would be an acceptable expenditure, because both flooding problems block access to and from the hospital and the federal prison,” he said. “The flooding crisis has been exacerbated by the city receiving more rainfall in recent years. These two infrastructure failures are now causing life and death scenarios, should be made priorities, and not ignored any longer.”
The project is estimated to cost approximately $6-10 million dollars, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways, and would be underwritten by Congressional support and federal funds.
Officials said additional savings would also be found in repurposing the current pumping station at that location to the other problematic underpass at Coney Island, which serves as a key connector between state routes 16, 52 and 123. Significant future savings will be devoted to potential maintenance and flood cleanup efforts.
Anyone is invited to send questions or comments to jason@cityofwelch.com or to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 600 Stewart St., formerly the National Guard Armory.
