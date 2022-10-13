Five students from the region were selected among the 12 winners from 94 entries in the Fifth Annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest.
The winning entries were:
Aaron Stahl, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh County, second grade
Jase Midkiff, Nicholas Elementary, Cabell County, second grade
Sawyer Blankenship, Crichton Elementary, Greenbrier County, third grade
Piper Parks, Ridgeview Elementary, Raleigh County, fourth grade
Trista Six, Athens Elementary, Mercer County, fifth grade
