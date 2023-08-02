Twenty-nine local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) across the state, including five from The Register-Herald’s primary market, will receive grants totaling $399,500.
The Solid Waste Management Board grant program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their prospective counties or regions.
Following are the counties and the grants they will receive:
• Greenbrier County - $14,000 – for recycling bins and containers and repairs to collection baskets and can baler.
• Mercer County - $15,000 – for railing and retaining wall repair.
• Nicholas County - $14,000 – for leachate treatment and environmental monitoring.
• Raleigh County - $15,000 – for roll off containers.
• Wyoming County – $7,450 – for wages, operating supplies, and tires.
