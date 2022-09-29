Seven paving projects, two bridge replacement projects and two projects to install ADA-compliant curb cuts were among 13 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday.
The contracts, awarded from a bid letting Tuesday, Sept. 13, included five from the region. They are:
• West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Daniels to Grandview Road in Raleigh County, with a bid of $606,871.60.
• Strawser Construction Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Peach Tree Orchard to Muddlety in Nicholas County, with a bid of $1,037,394.90.
• Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Clifford Family Memorial Bridge in White Sulphur Springs, with a bid of $5,645,000.
• PDK Construction Inc. was low bidder on a signage project on Interstate 77 in Mercer County, with a bid of $3,049,660.05.
• Rock Forge Bridge Co. LLC was low bidder on a contract to replace the Ralston Branch Bridge No. 2 in Wyoming County, with a bid of $1,938,902.
