Like many neighboring school systems, Fayette County Schools reported Covid-19 cases in many of its buildings this past week.
FCS officials reported 51 new positive Covid-19 cases in the schools on Monday through Thursday during the week. Eighteen were announced on Monday, Aug. 30, eight on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 15 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and 10 on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Cases were revealed in 10 of the county's 13 schools during the week.
Meadow Bridge High School entered into remote learning until Sept. 7, and near week's end Gauley Bridge Elementary School was moved into remote learning until Friday, Sept. 10.
As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Education's website listed three Fayette schools — Oak Hill high and middle schools and Meadow Bridge High — as having Covid-19 outbreaks, with each involving four cases.
According to the WVDE, a confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed Covid-19 cases among students/staff from separate households within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group. The current school outbreaks chart is based on information provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of cases shown on the WVDE's list represents only those connected to an outbreak, not the total number of cases per school.
For the week of Sept. 7-10, students and staff at the following Fayette schools will be required to wear masks:
• Gauley Bridge Elementary School
• New River Intermediate School
• Oak Hill Middle School
• Meadow Bridge High School
• Oak Hill High School
The need for students and staff in those schools to wear masks came about because more than five percent of the school population was in Covid exposure quarantine or more than two percent Covid-positive in Covid quarantine at the end of the school day on Thursday.
Students and staff at the remaining schools are recommended, but not required, to wear masks this coming week.
For further information visit the Fayette County Schools webpage at https://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/.