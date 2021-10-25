Students at Fayetteville PK-8 and Oak Hill Middle School will sit down to a special lunch meal on Thursday, Oct. 28.
According to Andy Pense, the director of food service for Fayette County Schools, the meal will be centered around 120 chickens that were delivered on Oct. 21 by Summers County's Rainbow Farm to the Fayette Institute of Technology in Oak Hill. Students in the ProStart culinary arts program at FIT are processing the chickens this week, and FCS cooks will prepare them into BBQ chicken to serve for the Thursday meal.
"Our class over the two days will be fabricating, cutting these chickens apart, then delivering to the two school systems to use for their luncheon (which will feature locally-sourced food items)," explained Corbin Tonelli, FIT ProStart instructor.
It will be a good learning tool for Tonelli's students, he stressed. "Since they've already been practicing, they will actually be re-working and practicing to fabricate a chicken in a certain time limit to better acquire skills that are needed in today's restaurant environment. And having this many chickens will enable them to speed up their time, get more accurate, because the more practice you do, the better you get at something."
The project will enable the students to understand about safety and sanitation, fabricating and proper storage of animals and other stages of preparation.
About 18 FIT students are expected to participate during the process, 12 in the morning class and six in the afternoon.
While the students won't be approaching the pace of full-fledged restaurant work, Tonelli says they still must pay attention to detail and a timeline. "The restaurant I used to work for, we cooked for 160 people and had to trim meat, chicken, pork, salmon, cut up 200 pounds of potatoes with, like, four staff members," said Tonelli. "The hardest part is making sure everyone stays on task. This is a time frame crunch; working with time management is a really important piece in accomplishing (the tasks) by the end of the day.
"We are only in here for two and a half hours (the class segment). The restaurant would be working until they accomplish and finish their goal."
Getting the work completed so the chickens don't sit too long is a key, as well as cleaning up the work area for the next class. The whole process involves "several factors."
Rainbow Farm has been producing poultry since 2011, and owners Paul and Lauren Brenner wanted to branch out to be able to offer their product on a wider scope. "We were looking for additional outlets for sales of our chickens," Lauren Brenner said.
They reached out initially to Greenbrier County Schools about five years ago.
"October is Farm to School Month, (they thought) how great would it be to have local children (exposed to their product)."
After beginning a partnership with Greenbrier County Schools, its counterparts in Fayette soon followed.
"We've been supplying them for five years, once a year, with chickens through their ProStart program, so it becomes an educational component," she said. "Historically, we've been delivering about 50 (chickens)."
That delivery expanded to 120 for 2021.
"It is a good experience for everybody involved," said Lauren.
She said it gives the students an opportunity to deal with a local product and understand the differences between the chickens Rainbow supplies and a commercial chicken, as well as simply sharpening their preparation skills.
Paul Brenner said he hopes the program can eventually expand to where it occurs more than once a year.
Rainbow provides product to Summers County, as well.
The birds Rainbow Farm delivered last Thursday averaged about 4.5 pounds each.
"It's Farm to School Month, so we've been planning an event that will happen on Oct. 28 and highlight local foods," said Pense. "So we're sourcing from local farmers, and we're really excited about that."
Components of the meal will include the Rainbow Farm chickens, Salanova lettuce from the Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective, and cheese from Greenbrier Dairy.
"We're excited to partner with local farmers of our community, and we're excited that our kids get an education by learning how to process (the chickens), and the students at schools can get an education about where their food comes from," Pense said.
Robert Keaton, FIT principal, said projects such as this are the backbone of the learning environment at FIT.
"Anything that's real world like this ... where the kids can see how it's benefiting what they're learning, how they can practice and benefit, and know that they had a part in that" is crucial, he said.
The school's advisory council stresses a mission related to career technical education (CTE) that will "get our kids to understand what job opportunities there are, what actually is around them," said Keaton.
Projects such as having local farmers bring in supplies helps move the learning process along, said Keaton. "It sort of opens the kids' eyes to what opportunities are around." They must also deal with factors such as time deadlines, efficiency and establishing a good work ethic, he noted.
"Again that's real world; when they go get a job, they're going to be expected to meet certain guidelines."
According to its website, Rainbow Farm started in 2009 when Lauren and Paul Brenner "left behind their lives as engineers in Connecticut and relocated to the mountains of Sandstone, West Virginia to start farming."
Pasture-raised poultry is the farm's largest enterprise.
For more, visit rainbowfarmwv.com.
