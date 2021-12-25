File photoABC News Network correspondent Stephanie Ramos, left, and "Good Morning America" producer Brad Deck unclip themselves on Friday, Oct. 22, from safety apparatus in place for Bridge Walk and other activities on the New River Gorge Bridge catwalk. Ramos and an ABC News crew filmed live segments of "Good Morning America" from the catwalk of the Fayette County bridge this fall. Increased media interest, as well as a rise in tourist traffic to the region, have occurred on the heels of the re-designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve a year ago, officials say.