First settler's furniture returned to Oceana

After more than two centuries and seven generations, the parlor furniture of John Cooke Sr. and Nellie Pemberton Cooke returned to Oceana Jan. 26.
John Cooke Sr. (1752-1832) is Wyoming County’s first known permanent settler and, in 1799, he built his home at the forks of Laurel Creek and Clear Fork, where Oceana is located today.
Cooke’s great-great-great-great-grandson, George Scott Cook of Chapmanville, donated the five-piece set, still in excellent condition, to the town.
Don Morgan, a former town council member and retired water plant operator, picked up the generous donation and delivered it to town hall, where it will be exhibited until it is moved into the Wyoming County Historical Museum, also located in Oceana.
Morgan said his daughter, Kristi Rozas, had gone to Chapmanville to have her hair done. She and Cook, now a retired hair dresser, got to talking about her hometown and his ancestors.
“He doesn’t have room for it and he didn’t want the set split up,” Morgan said, “so he decided to return it to Oceana.”
Cook said the furniture was hand-crafted in Liverpool, England, in the early 1800s.
His parents had all the pieces re-upholstered when they owned them, changing them from red with gold trim to green with cream-colored trim.
“After 200 years, the upholstery was disintegrating and had big holes in it,” Cook noted of the original red fabric.
The wood is teak or brazilwood, Cook recalled, and the casters are made of marble.
Some of the original wooden nails were replaced when it was reupholstered, Cook said.
The set includes a matching settee, rocker, and arm chair, with two additional side chairs.
At first, Morgan said, he was reluctant to believe the donation could be genuine.
“After talking to him, I knew it was.
“It is in amazingly good shape,” Morgan said. “I don’t think there is a scratch on it.”
Cook’s parents are Lowell Jennings Cook (1930-2016) and Eva Blanca (1933-2015).
His grandparents are George Washington Cook (1886-1962) and Effie Mahon (1896-1953). George W. Cook and his brothers owned adjacent farms between Oceana and Man, Cook noted.
His great-grandparents were Charles F. “C.F.” Cook (1843-1927) and Lucinda Wick O’Neal (1852-1932).
From there, his ancestry traces back to John Jackie “Little Jack” Cook IV (1807-1887) and Mary Jane Jarrell (1807-1855); John “Old Jack” Cooke III (1779-1858) and Jennie Albert (1784-1850), and John Cooke (Sr.) II (1752-1832) and Nellie Pemberton (1756-1812), the first Cookes to settle in America.
The third and fourth generations after John Cooke II dropped the English “e” from the name.
The Cooks have since scattered across the country as well as the globe, Cook said.
He said his family is also credited with discovering Hawaii and the Cook Islands.
In 1778, Capt. James Cook (1728-1779), an English explorer and captain in the British Royal Navy, became the first European to travel to the Hawaiian Islands when he sailed past the island of Oahu, according to historians.
Two days later, he landed at Waimea on the island of Kauai and named the island group the Sandwich Islands, in honor of John Montague, who was the earl of Sandwich and one of his patrons, according to the History Channel.
The Cook Islands are named for Capt. James Cook, after he visited the islands in 1773 and 1777.
He was killed on a return visit to Hawaii, at Kealakekua Bay, in 1779.