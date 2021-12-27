GILBOA — Just about the time local children scurried into their living rooms on Christmas Day in their toy-seeking mission, many of their parents were heading out the door to respond to a large fire in Nicholas County.
The fire originated at West Virginia Tire Disposal along W.Va. 39 and eventually spread into local woods. Firefighters from a multi-county area responded initially when the emergency call came at about 5 a.m. Saturday, and many crews continued to fight the blaze on Monday, according to John McGinnis, Nicholas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management director.
"Within the hour, I had every department in Nicholas County here," McGinnis said Monday. "After that, we started bringing in resources from Fayette, Webster, Greenbrier and Braxton counties."
Those departments lent support by covering normal emergency calls throughout Nicholas County, while the Nicholas departments concentrated on the fire. On the first day, the departments from the outlying counties weren't needed to help fight the fire itself. On Sunday and Monday, however, McGinnis said, "We've brought in the big tankers. We have them from Kanawha, Raleigh and Fayette, along with Nicholas County."
On Monday, 10 different departments were on site, representing Nicholas, Kanawha, Fayette and Raleigh counties.
The fire started at the tire disposal business then spread to a nearby wooded area, McGinnis explained. "We contained the woods pretty quick with our UTVs, and we actually used two dozers and did a fire break all around the tires to keep it contained," he said.
The area that continues to burn has been whittled as fire suppression efforts ramped up. "The area that's burning started at about 300 (feet) by 300 (feet), McGinnis said. "We now have it isolated to about 100 by 100.
"We're using big, heavy equipment such as excavators, long reach. We've actually dug a big moat. We're doing fire suppression, as well as filling up the moats. The excavators will take some of the tires and put in the water to submerge them just to help put the fire out."
He estimated that more than a million tires have burned in the past the three days. "The good part is that was the small pile that's burning, so we got lucky."
No injuries to first responders have occurred thus far. "Everything's running smooth," McGinnis said. That includes three daily briefings to make sure all the responding agencies "are on the same page."
A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Hazmat team was on site Monday via Homeland Security, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office was there investigating.
"The cause of the fire so far has been ruled undetermined," said McGinnis, who declined to speculate further.
In addition to containing the blaze, air quality monitoring is ongoing, McGinnis said.
Regarding a house located in proximity of the fire, McGinnis said two fire breaks have been set up between the house and the fire itself.
"As far as fire suppression, it could take several more days," he said in examining the overall scope of response efforts. "With cleanup, decontamination, etc., you're looking somewhere between two and three weeks."
Emergency response officials are working with the property owner and business owner in the fire's aftermath, McGinnis said.
Due to safety measures, fire departments are working daylight to dark, then shutting down for the night. Some contractors are working overnight, and the DEP's Hazmat team "is here 24-7," McGinnis said.
• • •
McGinnis praised the community for its vital support during a trying time.
"Everybody at 5 o'clock in the morning (on Christmas Day) is getting ready to spend time with kids and families and everything like that, and in the blink of an eye (when the call comes) everybody's gone," he said. "But the one good thing about it is, and I call it the brotherhood, is everybody came together, and the community has been outstanding.
"We've had so much support down here, it's been absolutely just mind-boggling."
He said every attempt was made to "to rotate crews some during the day Saturday so some could go back with their families."
"The big part I can't stress enough is I want to thank so many people throughout so many counties, but the citizens of Nicholas County have stepped up here," he continued. "We have a church over here that has been here since Christmas morning with a food trailer. They've worked their tails off. The businesses in town have been donating breakfast and lunch, keeping all the first responders fed. It's been great."
"It's one of those times ... you train for everything, but something like this we're prepared for it, but it's hard to plan for a fire this size," McGinnis said.
