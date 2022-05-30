Downtown Lewisburg will kick off summer with First Fridays After Five on Friday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music and late evening shopping deals with a refreshment or two – all free to the public.
Jim Snyder will be providing the music in the Greenspace.
Among other offerings:
• Peoples Bank, which is celebrating its 120th year in operation, is giving back with 120 Acts of Kindness this year in the communities in which it serves. The banks will have a beverage-themed gift basket for raffle at its office at 1085 E. Washington St. E.
• Bella the Corner Gourmet is sampling California Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon from Vineyard Origins. Also, Bella will have a platter of gourmet goodies at its store at 1017 E. Washington St.
• CountySeat Arts and Music will be hosting an opening for artist Kelsie Tyson at 848 Court St.
• Wolf Creek will be showing hand-made leather bags by Ron Swanburg at 967 Washington St. All of his leathers are cowhide and hand-stitched.
• The Briergarten will be offering $1 servings of B3 - Briergarten Birthday Brews – at 121 Stratton Alley.
• A New Chapter Book Store at 922 W. Washington St. will have tarot card readings and light refreshments.
• Cooper Art Gallery at 1067 Washington St. will be featuring the work of artist Lynn Boggess with her opening exhibit.
• Lee Street Studios will be presenting an art show and studio crawl, featuring handmade artesian goods, at 232 N. Lee St.
• Mountain Momma is offering a consignment sale deal to buy one and get one free at 1102 E. Washington St.
• The Shoe Box is offering up a sweet gift with any Teva purchase at 847 N. Court St.
• Little Black Box Bra Boutique, 818 Jefferson St., is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with this deal: 15 percent off any purchase of $100 or more.
• Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central, at 1018 E. Washington St., will be featuring the Family Refuge Center to promote their event on June 11, "WoMen's Night Out” – a night of food, fun, and philanthropy as it raises funds and awareness to eliminate domestic and sexual violence. Refreshments will be served.
• The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center, at 905 W. Washington St., will display “Art in the Valley” series which features two unique art shows. In the gallery, local artist Margaret Golden presents her show titled “My Home Among the Hills.” a collection of watercolor, acrylic, and digital paintings highlighted by the addition of two felt pieces created by her daughter, Sara. Hailing from Pocahontas County, Peggy Owens’ colorful show will be displayed in the Art Alcove. It features glass mosaics, acrylics, fused glass pieces, photography and mixed media. Music throughout the evening will be performed by G.R.O.U.P., a local ukulele band. Members of local garden clubs will also be on hand with quilt raffle tickets and info on the June 11 Greenbrier Valley Home and Garden Tour.
• The Patina at 1046 E. Washington St. will feature live Celtic music by Patrick O’Flaherty along with complimentary drinks and Girl Scout cookies.
• Seldom Free will play on Hill & Holler's stage at 970 N. Jefferson St. from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Asylum wail feature the music of Thomas Taylor Band at 399 E. Randolph St.
First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the Shops & Restaurants of Downtown Lewisburg.