First Fridays Concerts returning to Princeton

PRINCETON — In a positive sign of these pandemic times, the RiffRaff Arts Collective announced Friday, live music will return to the Grassroots District with First Friday Concerts in the Park, beginning May 7.
“After a year-long hiatus from live music events, RiffRaff Arts Collective is excited to announce a First Friday Concert Series to take place from May to October in Dick Copeland Town Square in The Grassroots District of downtown Princeton,” organizer Lori McKinney said in a press release. “Each concert will begin with an opening act at 5 p.m., and a band will take the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The concerts will be free to the public and will compliment First Friday activities taking place all around the neighborhood.”
In addition, select downtown businesses will keep late hours to allow guests to stroll downtown, shop and enjoy the music.
McKinney said First Friday Concerts in the Park give the community an opportunity to spend time downtown again while observing CDC safety guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We do not feel that it is time to have the indoor venue open at this time. We are still pondering how to approach the big events, but we thought the best thing to do would be to produce regular, small events,” McKinney said. “First Friday Concerts in the Park is something people can look forward to every month. We do ask guests to observe all CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.”
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to enjoy the afternoon and evening on the town. Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company will be open serving dinner as well as take-out, so guests can dine at those locations or bring carryout to picnic in the park.
“We are really hoping to create an atmosphere on First Fridays where people come and bring picnic blankets, and chairs, stroll downtown and they can get carryout and come have their own little picnic in the park,” McKinney said. “We are going to be able to do this safely because it is outdoors, with small audiences. People can hop around from shop to shop and come listen to the music and enjoy the downtown atmosphere.”
While First Fridays have been a part of the Grassroots District culture for a while, the addition of an outdoor concert is brand new.
“We have done live music inside and different venues have live music on First Fridays, but this is the first time we are doing a concert series outdoors in the park for First Fridays,” McKinney said. “On May 7, it is kicking off with a group called, Parachute Brigade, and Grace Campbell will be opening for them. Each concert will have the main act and an opening act. I am really excited to kick off the season with Parachute Brigade because their music sounds like their name. It is so uplifting and they have these beautiful harmonies and a lot of original music. It is feel-good music.”
The Parachute Brigade has garnered quite a bit of attention in the hearts and minds of a wide demographic of music lovers. In 2018, the group, made up of six musicians from all corners of the music world, released “The Gold EP.” Their subsequent success with the EP and tour would earn them an invitation to perform on “Mountain Stage”, a nationally syndicated live performance radio show.
The Parachute Brigade’s May 7 opening act, Grace Campbell, is a singer-songwriter from Princeton, W.Va. is a world traveler and classically trained vocalist. Campbell was awarded early admission to The Berklee College of Music and is now studying at West Virginia University.
“Grace’s impeccable songwriting skills and charismatic personality have warranted her quite the fan base in Southern West Virginia. Her inaugural performance at Culturefest in 2019 and again in 2020, gained her the attention and respect of many,” McKinney wrote in a press release. “Grace is a bright light in the Grassroots district of Mercer County, W.Va. As a former barista at Appalachian Coffee House, a shining star at Stages Music School, and a regular at Open Stage Nights at the RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton, W.Va.”
After a year hiatus, McKinney said she feels 2021 is going to be a year full of relief, joy and gratitude.
“Honestly, it is visceral, I can feel it through my body right now. Even just as we are talking about it, the feeling in my chest is like this big huge breath,” McKinney said. “I feel like this entire year is going to be one long exhale. Just relief and joy of being able to see people living again and having joyous experiences again. I think some of us thought that we were never going to have joy in our lives again. There were moments that just felt that way, that we were never going to get to have these experiences again.”
McKinney is also grateful to everyone who played a part in the creation of the COVID-19 vaccines and the rollout of them. Citing the Princeton Rescue Squad’s work to get the community vaccinated, she described a “swelling of gratitude.”
“I just have such huge gratitude and admiration for all of that. Watching the Rescue Squad roll out the vaccine in our community has just been this huge swelling of gratitude and it is just emotionally overwhelming,” McKinney said. “I imagine it is going to feel pretty euphoric to just hear the music, sway to the music and see people picnicking on blankets, it is going to feel good.”
The concert series is presented by RiffRaff Arts Collective, with support from Community Connections and other sponsors TBA. Anyone interested in sponsoring the series should reach out to Lori McKinney at lori@theriffraff.net or call 304-320-8833.
The rest of the season includes the following:
Friday, May 7 - The Parachute Brigade with Grace Campbell
Friday, June 4 - Minor Swing with Caeli Massey
Friday, July 2 - The Carpenter Ants with Je’dah Madison
Friday, Aug. 6 - Cane Mill Road with Lilly Comer
Friday, Sept. 3 - Kayla Lynn & The Change with Derian Mills
Friday, Oct. 1 - Option 22 with special guest to be announced
