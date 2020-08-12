LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia and First Energy are announcing their eighth annual canned food drive. With the 2020 State Fair canceled due to Covid-19, this year's food drive will take place this Friday during the Taste of the Fair event in the midway of the State Fairgrounds, near Lewisburg.
"Even though we are unable to host our usual canned food drive this year, First Energy is committed to giving back to our community," First Energy's John Norman stated. "This has been a difficult year for everyone, so we are happy to be able to contribute in some way."
Nonperishable food items may be brought to the carnival midway area Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All food will be donated to local food banks.
"With the current state of our nation, we believe this canned food drive is more important than it has ever been," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. "Through our partnership with First Energy, we've collected over 100,000 pounds of food to give back to our community, and we hope to continue to add to that number this year."
Food banks wishing to receiving donations may call the fair office at 304-645-1090. Pickup will be scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21, 2021. The State Fair of West Virginia has a $13.8 million economic impact on West Virginia and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.