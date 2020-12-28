Christmas came early in 2020 for Fayette County firefighters, when they received a significant donation of property and took the first on-the-ground steps of achieving a long-held dream of their own firefighter training center.
As the year draws to a close, the members of the Fayette County Firefighters Association are still a little giddy and, at the same time, have made major progress along several fronts in making the center a reality.
In fact, in mid-December — as work continued on clearing the former Hawks Nest State Park Golf Course of vegetation and long-dormant buildings — several association members gathered for their initial series of sessions with new training props that had been delivered in recent weeks. While they absorbed safety advice and familiarized themselves with the operation of such items as a flashover simulator and a backdraft trailer, plans are in the works to bring more training props onsite in the coming months. And bids were to be secured recently on bringing a water line to the site that will enable a fire hydrant to be placed onsite.
Calling it "a work in progress," Mark Bass, president of the firefighters association, said, "It's here for Fayette County. This couldn't be here without the support of Fayette County citizens and our fire levy."
Earlier this year, Brookfield Renewable Energy donated to the FCFA the 156 acres which was home to the former golf course. "We've been trying for the last 20-some years to find a place to have a training facility," Fayette County Fire Coordinator Joe Crist said in a July interview. "It was a long row to hoe. I honestly wasn't expecting it to happen. The Lord was basically looking out for us. He put us in the right direction with the right people.
"We are graciously, graciously appreciative to Brookfield Renewable for helping us out with this project. If it hadn't been for them, we'd still be looking for property."
The bloom is still on the rose as firefighters representing the county's various departments go through their paces. "Everybody's like a kid in a candy store," Bass said recently. "We're really excited."
Besides eventually helping to teach all elements of fire safety training to Fayette County firefighters and those from surrounding areas who will come in for various classes, Bass said the location of the center will also help improve the ISO rating for the public, resulting in lower insurance rates.
Local firefighters went over various training scenarios in mid-December with Rich Graeber, owner of Sim Pro, and Nate Larkin, a Fairfax, Virginia-based fire safety instructor. Sim Pro is a contractor for Dräger, a leading supplier of medical and safety equipment, which supplied the props being utilized onsite at the Fayette County Firefighters Training Center.
Among those participating in the training were Bass, Steve Harp and Steve Cruikshank, all of the Fayetteville Fire Department; Mike Gray and Jason Sears, of the Ansted FD; Arik McGinnis and Michael Filiaggi, of the Montgomery FD; Shannon Estep and Manuel Davis, of the Armstrong Creek FD; John McGinnis, of the Oak Hill FD; and Joe Crist.
John McGinnis, an instructor with the Oak Hill Fire Department, said he was "very impressed" with the potential for the new training tools.
"The experience of a new training tool teaching our younger firefigthers (is crucial)," he said. Concentrating on the basics of the task at hand, it will allow firefighters "to pick up different settings on fire behavior and how fire travels.
"This tool is an absolute necessity, and a very valuable tool to help the firefighters in Fayette County."
The first couple of days training in the various scenarios were eye-opening, McGinnis said. "As each day goes and each session goes on, we're picking up more and more tools to teach with as far as fire travel."
Among the early situations were exposure to the operations of a flashover simulator and a backdraft trailer.
The flashover simulator includes an operations floor level where all of the burns occur, and a lower section which serves as an observation room, McGinnis explained. Concerning the flashover simulator specifically, he said, "In the observation room you're below the fire burn itself. Watching that fire progress and the heated gases ignite and come rolling across on top of you, it's a very valuable tool."
"Man, I love it," he added. "We've been trying to get property since 2000 to do this, and it's finally all coming together. Lots of time and patience."
