Firefighters come to aid of Wyoming Toy Fund

The Wyoming County Toy Fund, the Wyoming County Firefighters Association, and the county office of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are joining forces this year to make Christmas brighter for children in need.
The need is greater this year and, despite the ongoing health threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers want to see the county's disadvantaged children receive new toys for Christmas.
“Due to the Covid-19 issue that is affecting the world and Wyoming County, the Toy Fund had to devise a different toy distribution system,” explained Charlie Feller, Toy Fund treasurer.
“The Wyoming County Firefighters Association has agreed to partner with the Toy Fund and use their eight fire stations as distribution points throughout the county,” Feller said.
As in years past, children in need will be identified by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources office in Wyoming County. Initially, organizers thought that might not be feasible this year but have since reversed that plan.
“The DHHR will still mail the tickets to the shoppers and the tickets will indicate to which fire department they should go,” Feller noted. “Because it will be more convenient for the shoppers, we feel more children will be served through this method.
“That means more toys will be needed, which, in turn, means more donations will be needed to obtain the toys,” Feller emphasized.
The mammoth project is funded entirely by donations from individuals, civic groups, churches, charitable foundations, and other organizations, Feller said.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: Wyoming County Toy Fund, P.O. Box 295, Mullens, WV 25882, with checks made payable to Wyoming County Toy Fund.
Donations can also be made through PayPal at the Toy Fund's email at wyomingcountytoyfund@aol.com.
The smaller donations of $5, $10, $20 or $25 are the lifeblood of the Toy Fund, according to Todd Houck, Toy Fund president.
The sooner monetary donations are received, the earlier toy buying can be scheduled, which assures the toys will be available when needed, Feller said.
Used toys cannot be accepted this year as the danger from Covid-19 prevents volunteers from processing the used contributions. However, if individuals want to drop new toys off at their local fire departments, they are welcome to do so, organizers said.
“Our core volunteer base are all at-risk,” Houck said.
•
Helping the Wyoming County Toy Fund reach its fundraising goal, the Brenda L. Bias Fund again provided nearly $1,150 for this year's annual Christmas project.
Through the Beckley Area Foundation, the Brenda L. Bias Fund is now an annual contribution.
Brenda Bias died in 2002 of colon cancer.
Jack Bias, her husband and a 30-year veteran of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, along with her friends established the fund “as a permanent memorial to this woman who touched so many lives” several years ago.
“This is what she would want – to help kids,” Jack Bias, now retired, emphasized. “She worked all her life to help kids, and this will continue that work.”
Originally established as a scholarship for Wyoming County individuals pursuing post-secondary degrees, the Brenda L. Bias Fund now provides annual financial support to the Wyoming County Toy Fund for the benefit of the children it serves.
“As long as the Toy Fund is in business and as long as I’ve got the money, this fund will continue to help the Toy Fund,” Jack emphasized.
Brenda worked for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for 34 years.
“Her roles during her tenure included teacher, mentor, advocate, and friend to the many staff members, families and children who knew her,” a BAF spokesperson said.
She and Jack were also organizing members of the Wyoming County Child Protective Team, which worked for several years to increase protective services for children.
Brenda started with the DHHR in 1968 as a social worker in family support.
In 1970, she began working in social services, where she provided direct services to county children and families during the 10-year period before she became a social services supervisor.
In 1991, she assumed the position of a children and youth consultant to Region IV. Through this job, she provided technical assistance and training to field staff in the region.
Her final job with the agency was as a program reviewer in the Quality Assurance Unit. This position entailed reviewing samples of Child Protective cases and providing outcomes, feedback and technical assistance to department staff.
Those who wish to donate to the Brenda L. Bias Fund should send a check to BAF at 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801, noting it is for the Brenda Bias Fund, or donate online by visiting BAF’s website at www.bafwv.org.
•
A registered nonprofit entity, the Wyoming County Toy Fund began in 1999 as a spinoff of Mac's Toy Fund in Raleigh County. The project has served an average of 1,500 children each year with an annual budget of about $25,000.
Jeanne Goan, of Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources, is vice president.
Jennifer Huggins, of Wagon Wheel ATV Resort and Campground, is secretary.