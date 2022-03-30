The state Treasurer’s Office raised $109,800 for several state and local law enforcement agencies during an unclaimed property firearms auction conducted Thursday, March 24, in Charleston.
The proceeds from the sale will benefit the 19 law enforcement agencies that participated in the auction, which raises funds by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.
Under West Virginia’s Unclaimed Property Code (Chapter 36, Article 8A), state and local law enforcement agencies are allowed to turn over any unclaimed, seized or outdated firearms in their possession to the State Treasurer’s Office for auction.
These include weapons that are older and no longer used by a department, or that have been seized as evidence and sitting in storage rooms for an extended amount of time following the disposition of a case. They can also include weapons taken from individuals who are not legally allowed to own firearms.
The local participating law enforcement agencies included the Montgomery Police Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.