Fire, police pension boards file suit on how retiree funds are calculated

Today, the Beckley Fire Pension Board and the Beckley Police Pension Board both filed a lawsuit against the Municipal Pension Oversight Board, a division of state government, in order to stop the it from insisting that the pension fund calculate retiree benefits differently than they have been for decades.
The plaintiffs seek a court ruling to stop state government from interfering with the pension calculations.
In a press release, Teresa Toriseva, lead counsel for plaintiff, said, "The Beckley Fire Pension Fund and the Beckley Police Pension Fund are using the simplest, fairest method of calculating pension benefits possible: Every day of service is credited and every day of service results in a contribution to the fund by the employee.
"Any other method other than fractional year calculations cheats the police and firefighter retirees and their widows. Both funds have seen substantial and steady growth with Fire adding $13.7 million and Police adding $20.9 million since 1993. The fund has been managed and protected and it thrives because of the wise decisions of its police and firefighter fiduciaries.
"Government oversight here is turning into overreach on a hyper- technical, non-issue.”
The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of Raleigh County and has been assigned to Judge Andrew Dimlich.