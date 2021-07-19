Crews from Mountaineer Gas on Monday were trying to pinpoint the exact reason for a Sunday afternoon explosion in Beaver that injured one person and all but destroyed Judy's, a lottery parlor on Ritter Drive.
The State Fire Marshal's Office continued its investigation of the explosion, which occurred around 4:35 p.m. Sunday, according to Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) dispatchers.
"The cause still remains under investigation," Tim Rock, public information specialist for the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, said Monday.
Raleigh County Fire Coordinator Kevin Price said that a clear answer for the explosion had not yet been provided to the Raleigh EOC board of directors, which met Monday night.
On Sunday, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department officials reported that natural gas had leaked into a sewer line and caused the explosion. Homes and businesses from Airport Road to Soggy Dog Car Wash were evacuated around 6 p.m. Sunday, and traffic was closed for about two hours.
One woman was severely burned in the explosion and was transported to a local hospital and later to a Huntington hospital for treatment, county emergency officials reported to media.
"The initial call was for an explosion," an EOC dispatcher said Sunday around 10 p.m. "A fire resulted from that, but it was contained fairly quickly.
"They put out the fire pretty fast," he added.
It was unclear if the call came from inside Judy's or from a witness outside, he added.
Firefighters from Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department and Coal City Fire Department put out the flames.
State Fire Marshal's Office, Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, Mountaineer Gas, Appalachian Power, Jan Care Ambulance and Best Ambulance responded. One person was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the transported person was not available on Sunday night.
Authorities had reopened the northbound and southbound lanes of Ritter Drive by 8 p.m. Around 9:20 p.m., BVFD reported that businesses in Beaver Plaza were permitted to reopen. In a Facebook post, BVFD firefighters told the public to avoid the area near Judy's.
"We appreciate the community’s cooperation during this event," BVFD reported. "If any residents do detect any smells of gas, or feel lightheadedness please vacate their premises and contact 911.
"We are not expecting any further issue."
On Monday, BVFD Captain Cody Rice said a cause had not yet been determined.
••
Gas leaks in a residential neighborhood around two-and-a-half miles north of the explosion were unrelated, Mountaineer Gas workers who had been at the site reported on Sunday.
Mountaineer Gas workers on Sunday evening had identified at least three leaks from underground sewer lines on Booth Avenue, including two in the middle of the street and one in a resident's yard. Workers reported Sunday night that those leaks did not pose any danger or immediate threat to residents.
Booth Avenue is about 2.5 miles north of Judy's.
Residents of Booth had called on Wednesday and Sunday to report the smell of natural gas. Two of the leaks are in the road. One is coming from a sewer line in a resident's yard, according to a Mountaineer Gas representative.
Natural gas is odorless, and Mountaineer Gas contracts with a company to add odor so that customers can smell a gas leak or when their gas stoves are on, for example.
Mountaineer Gas workers said the three leaks on Booth Avenue have been present for a while and do not pose a danger. Neighbors only became aware of them because the company which adds the odor had "overloaded" the system, making the smell of the natural gas more evident, a Mountaineer worker said.
Mountaineer crews have responded to several reports of natural gas odor from Booth Avenue to Beaver over the past few weeks.
The Oak Hill office of Mountaineer Gas serves from Booth Avenue to Cherry Creek Circle in Shady Spring. The gas is supplied by the Mountaineer office at Beckley.
The line that serves Judy's is a different gas line than the one that provides service from Booth to Cherry Creek, according to Mountaineer crews.