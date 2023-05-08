HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – “I need to drive this home – Suicide rates aren’t just outnumbering line-of-duty deaths – they’re doing so even with suicides being under-reported by as much as 60 percent.”
That’s what Kari Mika-Lude told the Joint Committee on Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services in Huntington on Sunday, during the first day of the state Legislature’s May interim session.
Mika-Lude is the director of the W.Va. Behavioral Health Workforce and Health Equity Training Center at Marshall University. Mika-Lude is also the founder and CEO of Aspire to Inspire Behavioral Health and Addiction Services, as well as the co-founder of Code Grey, a stress-management training course. Mika-Lude delivered a presentation to the committee called “Supporting First Responder Wellness.”
“In 2017, in response to what my husband had experienced as a first responder, and what I had noticed throughout my career, we decided to develop a workshop called ‘Code Grey,’” Mika-Lude noted, before explaining that the name was inspired by the calling of a “code grey” in hospitals during an “urgent and potentially dangerous situation.”
“That describes our mission,” Mika-Lude said. “We believe that first responder wellness has become a critical issue, and our objective is to assist with managing job-related stress, increasing mental wellness, and preventing suicide.”
“We need to attend to the needs of the helpers, but we need to do so proactively, rather than just reactively,” Mika-Lude added. "We need to create a culture that de-stigmatizes stress and trauma responses, denormalizes overworking and the superhero mindset, and builds in healthy and trauma-sensitive workplace practices and sources of support.”
According to Mika-Lude, the Code Grey workshop has been held in numerous locations across West Virginia since its inception. Mika-Lude added, “While it can and has been presented to the workforce at large, we strongly recommend it for organizational leadership to ensure that the decision makers are part of the conversation. This has to be tackled systemically.”
The committee picked up where it left off during its April meeting by discussing the revised version of House Bill 3153, which seeks to redistribute certain taxes and surcharges for the benefit of first responders.
As explained by Committee Counsel Phillip Childs, “This bill creates consistency throughout the code where the Fire Protection Fund administered by the State Treasurer’s Office was administered inconsistently.”
“The other thing that the bill does is – it does not affect in any increasable way the Municipal Pensions Oversight Board, or Municipal Pensions, or Firefighter Pensions,” Childs added. “It increases a surcharge on counties with insurance premiums from 0.55 percent up to one percent. That 0.45 percent will be split equally between the EMS Fund and the Fire Protection Fund, so it increases money to the Fire Protection Fund and also for the EMS Fund.”
The committee voted unanimously to recommend to both House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, that Gov. Jim Justice be encouraged to add HB 3153 to the agenda of any special legislative session that may be ordered.
