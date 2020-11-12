Despite the Covid-19 pandemic threat, the Wyoming County Firefighters Association has picked up the gauntlet and will distribute gifts for this year's Toy Fund event, which provides Christmas for disadvantaged children.
“We saw the need and we wanted to help,” explained Mike Johnson, association president who is also a Wyoming County Sheriff's deputy.
“That's what we do; we help people when there is a need,” Johnson emphasized.
On Dec. 12, fire departments across the county will serve as pick-up sites for disadvantaged children invited to participate. The county office of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is sending out the invitations, or tickets, which will provide instructions as to which fire department the participant will visit to pick up toys.
Longtime Toy Fund volunteers as well as DHHR representatives will be at each fire department to assist with the mammoth project, verify invitations/tickets, and take over in the event an emergency takes firefighters away from the station.
Participants will all be expected to wear masks and to practice social distancing, Johnson said.
Officials were still deciding Tuesday if they would conduct drive-through or walk-through pick-ups.
Also due to the pandemic, the need is greater this year, according to organizers.
“We'll probably have more kids this year than ever before,” emphasized Jeanne Goan, of the DHHR, who serves as Toy Fund vice president.
About 3,500 children, age 12 and under, will be invited by the DHHR. That includes all children who for whatever reason, including the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), have been touched by the DHHR during the previous year.
Children being raised by their grandparents sometimes use CHIP, organizers explained, and are invited but will not participate in the Toy Fund event.
By the same token, officials believe, more children will be served because of their closer proximity to the fire departments.
Participants won't have to find a way to get to Wyoming County East High School, then wait for an hour, so more are expected.
New toys, still in the packaging, may also be dropped off at the fire departments.
However, no used toys will be accepted this year – again due to the pandemic threat.
“We're not in good shape as far as finances,” emphasized Charles Feller, Toy Fund treasurer.
The Toy Fund's major fundraiser, Christmas in July, could not be conducted due to the pandemic.
The project had just over $8,000 to begin shopping for toys. That has been spent, Feller said.
Toys need to be purchased now in order to ensure all children will get something, Feller said.
“With the greater demand for toys this year and the limited amount of donations we have received, it would be a shame for a child invited to receive a gift to arrive at their assigned fire department only to discover we had run out of toys,” Feller said. “It would be disappointing for the already underprivileged child.”
It takes between $25,000 and $30,000 to provide toys for all the children who usually participate, Feller explained.
The mammoth project is funded entirely by donations from individuals, civic groups, churches, charitable foundations, and other organizations, Feller said.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: Wyoming County Toy Fund, P.O. Box 295, Mullens, WV 25882, with checks made payable to Wyoming County Toy Fund.
Donations can also be made through PayPal at the Toy Fund's email at wyomingcountytoyfund@aol.com.
The smaller donations of $5, $10, $20 or $25 are the lifeblood of the Toy Fund, according to Todd Houck, Toy Fund president.
A registered nonprofit entity, the Wyoming County Toy Fund began in 1999 as a spinoff of Mac's Toy Fund in Raleigh County. The project has served an average of 1,500 children each year with an annual budget of about $25,000.
Jennifer Huggins, of Wagon Wheel ATV Resort and Campground, is secretary.