Fire damages Princeton house

CRAIGSVILLE [ndash] David Alan Petti, 54, of Craigsville, WV, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the WVU Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born October 19, 1966, at Beckley, WV, he was a son of Inez Redden Petti and the late Marvin Petti. He was a member of the Liberty…