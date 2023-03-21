beckley, w.va. – The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) Launch Lab, have chosen finalists to present at the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea competition to be held from 6-8 p.m. March 30 on the WVU Tech campus.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab and coordinator of the event, said both entrepreneurs/business owners and student entrepreneurs will give in-person pitches of their business ideas before the judges and a live audience. The judges will engage in a question-and-answer session with each presenter.
The top six applicants who have been selected to pitch in person on March 30 and compete for first, second, and third place prizes are Trey Swartz, Southern Pillar Jeweler; Corey Lacey, Paws N Pals; Craig Slomers, Slomers Development LLC; Clint Blunt, Vinyl Tracks, LLC; Lee Ann Goins and Kathy Mills, Hinton Outfitters; and Wauketa Okoli, Get Lifted.
The top students who have been selected to pitch in person and compete for the special WVU Tech student award are James Bennett, Bent Studios; Reegan Lively and Haley Holliday, MyMaintenance; and WVU Tech Entrepreneurship Club.
Woods said a panel of judges selected what they believed to be the “most promising business ideas to advance.”
She added that the business idea competition is limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan, and Mingo counties along with WVU Tech students, faculty and staff.
Sponsors helping with the business idea pitch competition and awards include United Bank; Chase and Ashley Barton of Stephens Auto and WV Auto Buyers; City National Bank, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
The Fayette County National Bank is sponsoring the Special Student Award.
On March 30, a panel of judges will select three top entries, with the first-place winner earning a $2,000 prize. Prizes of $1,000 and $500 will be awarded to the second and third place winners. A special award of $750 will be given for the top student pitch.
Members of the audience will get to vote for their favorite, and those votes will be factored into the award decisions. The funding for the awards is from private contributors.
Woods said the panel of judges will include a state agency representative, serial entrepreneur and investor, representative from a lending institution, and an educator.
RSVPs are required for attendance, as space is limited.
Attendees should be at the WVU Tech Life Sciences Building, Room 200, 100 Mel Hancock Way in Beckley, by 6 p.m. Registration is required.
Register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pitch-southern-wv-business-idea-competition-tickets-520533568917
