Final paving on Turnpike widening project in Beckley to begin Sunday

Final paving and striping are scheduled to begin on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley beginning Sunday.
Upgrading the Turnpike to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area was completed in the fall of 2021.
However, laying the final finishing layer of pavement and completion of all road striping was put off until this spring to allow full access to the heavily traveled section of highway during the holiday season.
The $140 million widening project was one of the first highway improvement projects rolled out under Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said final paving and striping of the six-lane section of Turnpike will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 15. Construction is expected to take about eight weeks.
Miller said work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the public. However, travelers can expect delays in the area until paving and striping are complete.
The speed limit in the work zone will be 55 mph.