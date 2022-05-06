Fields to screen documentary on the Black experience in W.Va.

“Those Who Came Before,” a short documentary film produced by Doris “Lady D” Fields, takes a look at the musical history and heritage of Blacks in West Virginia, featuring well-known local artists such as jazz musician Bob Thompson and poet Crystal Good.
A screening and a pens discussion will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Raleigh Playhouse & Theater in Beckley.
This is the first in what is planned to be a series of videos that explores and celebrates the Black experience in West Virginia, not just through music but academics, science, sports and other fields.
The screening is a fundraising event to produce more videos in the series.
The screening will be preceded by a brief panel discussion on local Black history that includes Beckley minister and gospel singer Xavier Oglesby and others.
There will be a musical performance by Morgantown’s Aristotle Jones, better known as the “Appalachian Soul Man,” who is also featured in the video.
Also, a raffle will be held on an original piece of art by Lady D.
Admission is $10 with advance reservations or $12 at the door.
For information and reservations, contact Doris Fields at fieldsreport@hotmail.com or call 681-207-3873.
The film was made possible with a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture & History.