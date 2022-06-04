Correction: An earlier version of this story said the percentage of Republicans who followed far right Facebook groups was 9.7 percent. But that was counting all West Virginia legislators, not just Republican legislators.
The percentage of West Virginia Republican legislators who have joined far-right Facebook groups is less than the national rate – 12.9 percent from within party ranks in the Mountain State compared with 22 percent across the country.
Of 101 West Virginia Republican legislators, 23 in the Senate and 78 win the House Delegates, 13 were identified in the study as being members of far-right Facebook groups by the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights.
The list included Del. Tony Paynter of Wyoming County who is stepping away from the House after his term is up in December to run for Circuit Clerk of Wyoming County. Paynter was following two groups, according to the study, each associated with Covid denial.
The 13 Republican legislators – 5 in the Senate and 8 in the House – are (including House or Senate district, name of Facebook group and category):
● Charlie Reynolds, House Dist. 4, Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine, Covid denial, anti-lockdown
● Chris Pritt, House Dist. 36, Stop the Mandates, Covid denial
● David Sypolt, Senate Dist. 14, Pissed Off Patriots of America, Constitutionally-contructed nationalism, far-right paramilitary; Q Patriots, Constitutionally-contructed nationalism, far-right paramilitary; Rebel SOuthern Country Outlaws, Constitutionally-contructed nationalism, far-right paramilitary; Red Pilled Patriots, Constitutionally-contructed nationalism, far-right paramilitary.
● Don Forsht, House Dist. 60, Hagerstown TEA Party, Tea Party
● Guy Ward, House Dist. 50, Grassroots for Wendy Rogers, other
● Margitta Mazzocchi, House Dist. 24, WallBuilders Group, Christian Right
● Mark Zatezalo, House Dist. 1, Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine, Covid denial, anti-lockdown
● Mike Azinger, Senate Dist. 3, American Christian Patriots for Freedom, far-right conspiracy
● Mike Maroney, Senate Dist. 2, Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine, Covid denial, anti-lockdown
● Pat McGeehan, House Dist. 1, Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine, Covid denial, anti-lockdown; Ron Paul Support Bomb (We Are the Bomb), other
● Patricia Rucker, Senate Dist. 16, Reopen West Virginia, Covid denial, anti-lockdown
● Ryan Weld, Senate Dist. 1, Pennsylvania Against Excessive Quarantine, Covid denial, anti-lockdown
● Tony Paynter, House Dist. 25, Reopen USA, Covid denial, anti-lockdown; WV Against Unconstitutional Power, Covid denial.
– By J. Damon Cain