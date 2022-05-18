A Fenwick woman has been charged with a sex crime, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.

Amber Nicole Smarr, of Fenwick, is accused of sending several nude pictures and videos to a male juvenile during March and April 2022.

She was charged with five counts of solicitation of a minor and five counts of distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor.

She was arrested on May 17 and posted bond of $50,000.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with more information may contact Sgt. B.J. Holdren.

