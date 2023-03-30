Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated $879,840 for the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department in Mount Lookout, Nicholas County, while the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department in Preston County is getting $85,680.
The funding is made possible through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program and will provide resources to the fire departments to increase their number of frontline firefighters and promote public safety.
