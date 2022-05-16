FEMA is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for Greenbrier County.
Community members are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.
The updated maps were produced in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community members can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments.
The 90-day appeal period is scheduled for on or around May 14, 2022, according to a FEMA press release. Residents, business owners and other community members are encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. They may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.
The next step in the mapping process is conducting the 90-day appeals period and addressing any comments or appeals that are received. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
Submit appeals and comments by contacting Kelly Banton, Floodplain Manager for Greenbrier County at Kelly.Banton@greenbriercounty.net. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer: https://arcg.is/08aCSy.
Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flood. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent and visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.
If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Region 3 Office of External Affairs at femar3newsdesk@fema.dhs.gov.