Felting class scheduled ahead of holidays

A class in needle felting a fall grapevine wreath, through Carnegie Hall’s classes and workshop series, is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Class participants will create a 12-inch felted fall wreath on a grapevine base by learning a quick and basic felting technique.
Students are welcome to bring any special decorations they would like to incorporate. Only basic sewing skills are needed. All materials are provided.
The class will take place at Carnegie Hall and is open to students 10 years of age and older. Registration is $40 ($45 for nonmembers). Class size is limited.
