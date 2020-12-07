Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department made a weekend drug arrest in Fayetteville.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Fayette County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop where they discovered a quantity of narcotics, according to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Information received through the investigation led deputies to a residence in Fayetteville. At this location, a larger quantity of heroin was located along with scales and packaging materials.
As a result, Bryant Carr, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver narcotics-heroin and prohibited person with a firearm.
He was booked into Southern Regional Jail with a $15,000 bond, according to the Regional Jail website.
In other news, felony arrest warrants were executed on a Fayette County man following a break-in last week.
On Wednesday, a homeowner in the Cunard area reported to Fayette County Sheriff's deputies a break-in involving stolen firearms, according to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
It was found that someone had forced entry through the backdoor of the home and stolen two handguns.
Through the course of the investigation a suspect was identified, and warrants were subsequently issued for his arrest.
As a result, Triston Kincaid, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday on warrants for daytime burglary and petit larceny.
He was taken to Southern Regional Jail with a $10,000 bond, according to the Regional Jail website.